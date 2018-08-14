

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The world premiere of David Mackenzie's "Outlaw King," starring Chris Pine, will kick off the Toronto International Film Festival.

Organizers say the epic David-versus-Goliath tale will be the opening-night gala presentation on Sept. 6 at Roy Thomson Hall.

Pine stars as 14th-century Scottish outlaw hero Robert the Bruce, who reclaimed the throne from the English crown and its army.

The cast also includes Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Meanwhile, Justin Kelly's "Jeremiah Terminator LeRoy," a true story starring Laura Dern and Kristen Stewart, will close the festival on Sept. 16.

Dern plays an author who writes under a fictionalized persona, a young queer man named JT LeRoy.

Stewart plays her boyfriend's androgynous sister who agrees to be JT in the public eye.