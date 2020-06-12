TORONTO -- One of Toronto’s most popular outdoor farmers’ markets is set to reopen on Saturday.

In a news release issued Friday afternoon, the City of Toronto announced that the seasonal outdoor areas of the St. Lawrence Market will reopen tomorrow and will run until roughly Nov. 14.

The outdoor market has been relocated to Market Street, between The Esplanade and Wilson Street, in order to allow for physical distancing.

The indoor portion of the St. Lawrence Market has been operating throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Farmers’ markets are a vital part of our neighbourhoods, providing access to fresh local fruits and vegetables to keep us healthy,” Toronto Mayor John Tory said in a statement.

“While farmers’ markets will be different this year, they are an important part of ensuring food security in our city and I’m proud that we are responding quickly to ensure they can safely reopen soon.”

The city also released a large list of guidelines farmers’ markets will have to adhere to in order to open, including advice on crowd control, physical distancing and cleaning.

Here are some examples of what farmers’ markets have to do to reopen safely:

All market staff and vendors will fill out a health-screening questionnaire before each shift

Markets will keep a list of names and contact information of all staff, vendors and employees

Encourage physical distancing by closing additional access points, managing customer lines with visual markers and limiting the number of customers inside the area

Provide alcohol-based hand sanitizer for customers

Cloth and non-medical masks are strongly recommended by staff and customers

Lines for both the indoor and outdoor St. Lawrence Market will start on Market Street on Saturdays at 5 a.m. and will operate until 3 p.m.

Other city-permitted farmers’ markets may reopen soon

There are 22 farmers’ markets hosted by the city at various neighborhoods throughout Toronto and officials have said they are working with market organizers to determine “potential reopening” in consultation with medical experts.

“Additional market opening dates will be determined by the capacity of organizers to comply with Toronto Public Health guidelines and the required divisional permitting process,” the city said. “Permitting divisions will make every effort to prioritize areas of the city that face food insecurity.”