Osteopath allegedly sexually assaulted patients during treatments at midtown Toronto centre

An osteopath allegedly sexually assaulted patients while providing treatment at a midtown Toronto centre.

In a news release issued Friday, police said they were called to the area of Yonge Street and St. Clair Avenue West on June 23.

Officers say the accused was working at a treatment centre on St. Clair Avenue West, where he allegedly sexually assaulted his patients during their osteopathic treatment.

On Monday, Sept. 11, Toronto police arrested and charged 70-year-old Robert Morelli. He is facing three counts of sexual assault.

The charges have not been proven in court.

Police believe there may be more victims, and ask anyone with information to call police at 416-808-5300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).