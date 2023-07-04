Oshawa man facing murder charge after victim of 'violent assault' dies

Police tape is seen in front of a Durham Regional Police cruiser. (Durham Regional Police) Police tape is seen in front of a Durham Regional Police cruiser. (Durham Regional Police)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton