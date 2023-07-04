Oshawa man facing murder charge after victim of 'violent assault' dies

An Oshawa man has been charged with second-degree murder after the 72-year-old woman he allegedly violently assaulted late last month died on Saturday.

The incident happened on June 24 at a home on Bermuda Court on Oshawa, according to police.

At 11:20 p.m. that night, members of Durham Regional Police Service’s (DRPS) Central West Division attended a residence following reports of abn argument.

At the scene, police found a 72-year-old woman with what they described as “significant injuries.”

The victim, identified by police as Linda Carter, was taken to a trauma center in the Toronto area in life-threatening condition

Carter died of her injuries on July 1.

Sean Carter, 37, of Oshawa, was arrested at the scene and charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of assaulting a peace officer.

Police said during the arrest two officers received minor injuries and were treated at a local area hospital. The Special Investigations Unit is probing that incident.

The accused, meanwhile, has now been charged with second-degree murder. He was held for a bail hearing.

Police said the victim and the suspect are “known to one another” and there is no concern for public safety.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to contact Acting Det. Stuart at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 1829, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca.