NEW TECUMSETH, ONT -- A 63-year-old man from Oshawa, Ont., is facing a dozen sex charges relating to two minors.

Nottawasaga OPP say the man is a relative of a 13- and 14-year-old who came forward with their allegations this month.

The assaults are alleged to have occurred over a period of nine years.

The charges include five counts each of sexual interference and sexual assault, and one count each of voyeurism and invitation to sexual touching.

Police say the name of the accused is being withheld to protect the victims' identity.

The man is being held pending a bail hearing.

This report by The Canadian press was first published July 15, 2020.