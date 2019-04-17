

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A 39-year-old man from Oshawa has been charged after a driver had his vehicle stolen at gunpoint on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 3:20 p.m. in the area of Maple Grove Road and Nash Road in Clarington

According to Durham police, the man had contacted “a male acquaintance” and asked for a ride. The victim picked up the suspect and was directed to a dead end on Maple Grove Road.

“While at the dead end road, the Oshawa man threatened the driver at gunpoint and stole his vehicle,” police said in a news release issued Wednesday.

Investigators were then called to Waverly Road in Oshawa for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

Police eventually found the vehicle at a residence on Lansdowne Drive. A search warrant was executed on the home and a suspect was arrested.

Police said that officers recovered a black pellet gun, a crossbow and a loaded flare gun in the residence.

The suspect, who police have identified as Christopher Vella, has been charged with numerous offences, including robbery using an imitation firearm, pointing a firearm, theft of a motor vehicle and possessing property obtained by crime.

He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.