Workers at the General Motors plant in Oshawa have walked off the job in the wake of reports that the plant will cease operations by the end of 2019.

The workers began filing out of the facility shortly after 9 a.m. Monday.

As they made their way out, many workers told reporters that they were upset by the news. Others told reporters that their union had told them to walk out.

“We haven’t been told anything. We’re just taking out stand and off we go. That’s all there is to it. Lines down, everyone’s leaving, end of story,” one worker told reporters as she left the building.

“My heart is beating out of my chest right now. I’ve been here 13 years. You’ve got to take a stand at some point, so that’s what we’re doing.”

The walkout comes on the heels of a report by CTV News Toronto that GM will close the plant, affecting approximately 2,500 unionized positions and about 300 salaried employees.

Sources said the plan is part of a global restructuring aimed at refocusing the company on lower-emission vehicles.

Unifor, which represents the workers, said that it had received word from GM that there would be a “major announcement” on Monday.

In response to the reports, GM said Sunday that it had no public comment to make at that time.

