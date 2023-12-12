TORONTO
Toronto

    • Osgoode Hall fencing, South African War memorial to be temporarily removed during Ontario Line construction

    About 75 metres of the historic Osgoode Hall fence will be removed in advance of the construction of the new Ontario Line connection at the TTC’s Osgoode station. (Metrolinx photo) About 75 metres of the historic Osgoode Hall fence will be removed in advance of the construction of the new Ontario Line connection at the TTC’s Osgoode station. (Metrolinx photo)

    Metrolinx will be temporarily removing parts of a historic wrought-iron fence surrounding the grounds of Osgoode Hall along with the South African War Memorial on University Avenue in preparation for the upcoming construction of the 15.6-kilometre-long Ontario Line.

    In a Dec. 12 post on X, Metrolinx, a Crown agency, said that specialized heritage protection teams will be taking down about 75 metres of the fence to allow for the construction of the new Ontario Line connection at the TTC’s Osgoode station. The fencing will be “safely stored off-site,” it said, until Ontario Line construction in that area is done.

    The South African War Memorial, that is currently located on a median on University Avenue, will also be removed due to the construction of the Ontario Line. Much like with the Osgoode Hall fence, heritage preservation teams will be carefully disassembling the monument in multiple pieces and storing it at a warehouse during construction, Metrolinx said.

    The agency said that both the fencing and the memorial would be restored and re-instated once construction is finished.

    A number of streetscape elements like benches, flagpoles, planters and trash cans, as well as nine trees, will also be removed as part of the preparation work, which could last roughly three months. This work is expected to take place during the daytime hours.

    Temporary fencing will be installed around the work zone. This work is expected to take up to two days to complete and will be done overnight between the hours of 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

    Further, a new northbound lane will be built on University Avenue in the area currently occupied by the eastern portion of the median. This work, which will also be done overnight, will require underground infrastructure works, excavation, backfilling, paving, and line painting to extend the existing road onto the median, Metrolinx said in a construction notice. Drivers should expect some lane closures while this is being done.

    In a statement provided to CP24.com on Tuesday, Metrolinx said that the Ontario Line connection at Osgoode Station will provide a “critical link to Line 1 and accommodate approximately 12,000 customers during the busiest hour, many of whom will also be making connections to the popular Queen Street streetcar.”

    The province’s transportation agency also reiterated its commitment to preserving Toronto’s history “while delivering long-overdue transit for the future.”

    “To prepare for construction, we have enlisted heritage preservation specialists to relocate the South African War Memorial and sections of the heritage fence at Osgoode, which will be taken to a storage facility for conservation and safekeeping,” Metrolinx said in a written statement.

    “The memorial will be reinstated to its current location once construction is complete.”

    Station construction is expected to begin early next year.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Canada breaks with long-standing Israel stance at UN in voting for Gaza ceasefire

    Canada voted in favour of a non-binding resolution at the United Nations on Tuesday that calls for 'an immediate humanitarian ceasefire' between Israel and Hamas, in a move that broke with years of Canadian policy and shocked Jewish groups. The vote at the UN General Assembly represents a shift in Canada's long-standing position of siding with Israel on major resolutions at the international body and arguing the Jewish state is unfairly called out in global forums.

    AGING IN CANADA

    AGING IN CANADA This is what Canada will look like in 20 years – are we ready for an aging population?

    New data reveals Canada's senior population is expected to exceed 11 million people by 2043. This rapid rise in the number of older Canadians will have wide-reaching implications on sectors such as health care and employment, with experts sounding the alarm that Canada is not prepared to handle an aging population.

    Carolyn Bennett stepping down as Liberal MP for Toronto-St. Paul's after 26 years

    Longtime Liberal Carolyn Bennett says she is retiring as the MP for Toronto-St. Paul's after 26 years. The former family doctor delivered her final speech in the House of Commons just a week before her 73rd birthday, saying she made a tough decision in 1997 to leave medicine for a career in politics but has never regretted it.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News