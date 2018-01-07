

The Canadian Press





As frigid temperatures continue to sweep the province, the Ontario Provincial Police are reminding people to take precautions to protect their pets.

In a release, the OPP urged pet owners to remember that cats or dogs left unattended in a car can freeze to death in cold weather.

They say even long-haired animals accustomed to the cold can't stay outdoors for long periods of time in sub-zero temperatures.

The OPP says anyone who sees an animal in distress inside a vehicle should write down its make, model and licence plate number and contact the police.

Endangering an animal, causing an animal unnecessary suffering and neglecting an animal are all federal criminal offences.