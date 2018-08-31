

The Canadian Press





ORILLIA, Ont. -- Ontario Provincial Police say they will be on the lookout for distracted drivers during the Labour Day long weekend.

The police force says it is conducting a distracted driving campaign on roads across the province.

So far this year, the OPP says it has investigated 5,619 collisions that involved inattentive drivers.

Police say 31 people have been killed in collisions involving distracted driving, while 1,051 people were injured.

In a statement Friday, the OPP says there will be "zero tolerance" for drivers who don't direct 100 per cent of their attention to driving.

People convicted of distracted driving in Ontario are fined up to $1,000 and receive three demerit points.