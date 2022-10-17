OPP to take over front line duties from South Simcoe Police during funeral of killed officers

Ontario Provincial Police will be providing front line service on behalf of the South Simcoe Police Service during the visitations and funeral service for two slain officers.

Const. Morgan Russell and Const. Devon Michael Northrup died after being shot inside the basement of a home near 25th Side Road and 9th Line last Tuesday night.

Following private visitations for both officers on Wednesday, a private service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at the Sadlon Arena in Barrie, South Simcoe police say.

Members of the public are invited to observe the funeral procession as it travels from the Adams Funeral Home and the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home to the arena, however police say that the funeral is not open to the public. It will include other police services and emergency service personnel.

The OPP say that between 7 a.m. on Wednesday and 7 a.m. on Friday they will respond to calls for service within the South Simcoe jurisdiction.

The South Simcoe North Division and South Division buildings, including the Collision Reporting Centres, will be closed to the public during that time, however the OPP say they will be present at both locations.

Members of the public can continue to call the South Simcoe Police Service’s non-emergency lines, which will be redirected to the OPP, or the OPP Provincial Communications Centre directly.

The OPP also said that during this time, media releases and incident updates will be disseminated through the OPP News Portal and the OPP Central Region social media accounts.

Normal South Simcoe Police Service operations will resume at 7 a.m. on Friday.