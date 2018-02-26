

The Canadian Press





Police say they expect to release the names today of four people who died in an apparent triple murder-suicide in central Ontario.

The two women and a man believed to be murder victims were from three generations of the same family, said provincial police Det.-Insp. Martin Graham, who is leading the investigation.

Graham said the trio were found dead in their home on Friday in the small community of Ryerson Township, Ont., about 300 kilometres north of Toronto.

The man believed to have killed them before taking his own life was also found in the home, police said. He was "known to the family" and lived in the same community of just under 650 people, Graham said.

Police are currently combing through two scenes -- the home where all four bodies were found by a friend, and a second home on the same street -- looking for anything that could help them figure out how and why the killings happened.

"Obviously the only people who know exactly what happened and why it happened are unable to speak," Graham said.

Police are working to piece together the incident based on physical evidence, Graham said. They're searching the two properties for fingerprints, photos and anything else that might help explain what happened, he said.

Officers have found at least two guns, a handgun and a long gun in the home where the bodies were found, Graham said, but he wouldn't comment on whether there was evidence that anyone had been shot, or if there was ammunition or bullet casings nearby.

Graham said police are hopeful that people who knew those who died will be able to shed light on the case.