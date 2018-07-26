OPP search for driver who allegedly dragged officer on Hwy. 400
A vehicle whose driver sped away from a traffic stop in Toronto on July 3, 2018, dragging and injuring an OPP officer, is shown in a surveillance camera image. (OPP)
Published Thursday, July 26, 2018
TORONTO -- Provincial police have released descriptions of a car and driver after an officer was allegedly dragged on Highway 400 in north Toronto earlier this month.
Police say the officer was struck and dragged after making a traffic stop early on July 3.
They say the officer, who was dragged from the left shoulder into a live lane of traffic, is now recovering at home.
OPP say they're looking for a dark coloured Audi from the 2013 to 2017 model years with a distinctive rear upper brake light that spans the entire rear window.
The male driver is described as white, 30 to 35 years old with short black hair.