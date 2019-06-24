OPP says four-year-old boy was killed in farming accident in Mount Forest, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, June 24, 2019 6:36PM EDT
MOUNT FOREST, Ont. -- Provincial police say a four-year-old boy has died following a farm accident in Mount Forest, Ont., on Monday.
Officers say a tractor hit a child at about 4 p.m. in the community in Wellington County.
They say fire services and paramedics arrived at the scene shortly after 4 p.m. and found the boy unresponsive.
Officers are not releasing the boy's identity at this time.
Police are investigating the cause of the incident.