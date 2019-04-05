More than two months after a civil servant leaked a draft copy of Premier Doug Ford’s health care plans, Ontario Provincial Police say they have received documents needed to begin an investigation, CTV News Toronto has learned.

OPP Staff Sgt. Carrolle Dionne confirmed that the anti-rackets branch is now “in possession of the documents” related to the breach, but did not specify exactly which documents were handed over.

The breach dates back to mid-January when the NDP said it received a series of health care documents from an unnamed source, including draft legislation and detailed planning notes related to an overhaul of Ontario’s health care system.

The Ontario Public Service launched an investigation in February and fired the employee who leaked the information, while at the same time notifying OPP.

An OPP spokesperson confirmed on Feb. 5 that the anti-rackets branch was “reviewing” the matter.

Since then, the OPP probe seemed to stall as investigators waited for civil servants to send them the documents needed to support a review.

CTV News Toronto inquired about the status of the investigation again in April.

“We have not yet received the documents,” Dionne said via email on April 2. “The review will commence once this received.”

On April 3, CTV News Toronto contacted Craig Sumi, Manager of Corporate Issues at the Cabinet Office, about the delay and whether the Ontario Public Service was still compiling data to send to the OPP.

Sumi responded to the email two days later, saying the “information has been shared with the OPP.” Sumi did not elaborate on the exact nature of the document given to police or when it was handed over.

“Not able to say any more than that because it is in their hands,” Sumi wrote on April 5. “Perhaps whoever you talked with at the OPP was not aware.”

The OPP has since confirmed investigators received the applicable documents on April 4 – one day after CTV News Toronto made the initial inquiry about the delay.

When asked about the timing, Sumi declined to comment, saying the investigation is with the OPP.

While the anti-rackets branch, which investigates crimes related to health fraud, corruption and identity theft, is now reviewing the documents, it doesn’t automatically trigger an investigation.