TORONTO
Toronto

    • OPP releases dashcam footage of wrong-way driver on Hwy. 407 in Pickering

    Ontario Provincial Police say one person has been charged with stunt driving after they were caught heading the wrong way down Highway 407 in Pickering.

    In a post on social media, police said the vehicle was travelling east in the westbound lanes of Highway 407, near Brock Street, at around 9:45 p.m. on Nov. 15.

    Video captured from a police cruiser’s dash camera shows the driver speeding toward the officer’s car before swerving as they approached the oncoming vehicle. The driver is seen quickly pulling off to the side of the road.

    A Toronto OPP officer immediately arrested the suspect, who is now facing a stunt driving charge, police said.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News