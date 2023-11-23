OPP releases dashcam footage of wrong-way driver on Hwy. 407 in Pickering
Ontario Provincial Police say one person has been charged with stunt driving after they were caught heading the wrong way down Highway 407 in Pickering.
In a post on social media, police said the vehicle was travelling east in the westbound lanes of Highway 407, near Brock Street, at around 9:45 p.m. on Nov. 15.
Video captured from a police cruiser’s dash camera shows the driver speeding toward the officer’s car before swerving as they approached the oncoming vehicle. The driver is seen quickly pulling off to the side of the road.
A Toronto OPP officer immediately arrested the suspect, who is now facing a stunt driving charge, police said.
Feds say 'no evidence of terrorism,' in bridge blast, criticize Poilievre for 'terrorist attack' remark
The federal government confirmed Thursday there is "no evidence of terrorism at this time," in regards to the Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion on Wednesday, and are now accusing Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre for jumping to conclusions in raising the spectre of a "terrorist attack," early on.
EXCLUSIVE Ontario couple walks away from $140K after dispute with developer
The last year and a half have been an emotional roller coaster for engaged couple Joe Jennison and Alicia Murrell.
Violent clashes break out in Dublin after knife attack that injured 3 children, one seriously
Violent clashes broke out in central Dublin on Thursday evening after a 5-year-old girl was seriously injured in a knife attack earlier in the day that also saw a woman and two other young children hospitalized.
NextStar Energy confirms foreign worker count at Windsor battery plant
NextStar Energy has confirmed the number of foreign workers coming to Windsor to help get its new electric vehicle battery plant up to full operation.
Ukraine's ambassador hopes Canada's support stays strong amid carbon tax trade bill acrimony
Amid the Conservative party's unanimous rejection of a bill seeking to update the Canada-Ukraine Free Trade Agreement over carbon tax wording concerns, Ukraine's Ambassador to Canada Yuliya Kovaliv says that while she understands there are 'differences' in political opinion in this country about climate policies, she hopes support for Ukraine remains steadfast.
'I haven't said I would be resigning' over carbon pricing, Guilbeault tells Senate
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault told the Senate on Wednesday that he has not promised to step down if there are any further carve-outs from the carbon price, and he is putting no pressure on any senators to kill off a bill that would do that.
Sask. authorities perplexed after entire house left in ditch
Conservation officers in Saskatchewan were left scratching their heads after an unusual case of apparent illegal dumping.
Blair insists budget cuts won't affect military members, despite readiness concerns
Defence Minister Bill Blair says he is "absolutely committed" to ensuring budget cuts to his department don't affect Armed Forces members, despite a recent report warning the military is not meeting its objectives because of a lack of trained soldiers and viable equipment.
OPINION Should the salary threshold be raised for public employees who make the Sunshine List?
A lot has changed since Ontario's provincial Sunshine List was established in 1996, and a $100,000 salary today is quite different from what it was 27 years ago. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew argues jurisdictions with Sunshine Lists should raise their salary thresholds.
Montreal
-
Quebec public sector strikes: Premier Legault says he's ready to increase the offer
Quebec Premier Francois Legault says he's ready to increase his government's offer to striking public sector workers, but he says their unions have to show more flexibility.
-
Montreal police, STM reevaluating how they manage security in the metro
Montreal police and the STM have decided to re-evaluate security procedures in the metro system with the expected increase in the city's homeless population as winter approaches.
-
Half of Quebec's roads are in poor condition: AG report
Half of Quebec's roads are in poor condition, according to Auditor General Guylaine Leclerc. She presented a report to the Quebec legislature on Thursday, in which she pointed out that some 15,000 kilometres of pavement are in poor condition, including 8,000 kilometres that have reached the end of their service life.
London
-
'Attempt to commit murder' suspect arrested
After working with Perth County OPP and Stratford police, Karley Frayer has been arrested and is in custody.
-
London Fire Department says goodbye to Captain Chris Bruinink
The London Fire Department said goodbye to one of its own Thursday.
-
OPP Criminal Investigation Branch now involved in search for Tillsonburg woman
According to police, Watson has ties to Toronto and Mississauga.
Kitchener
-
EXCLUSIVE
-
Here’s when Highway 401 through Cambridge will reopen
After nearly three years of construction, the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) says Highway 401 through Cambridge is expected to fully reopen by the end of the year – but that won’t quite be the end of the project.
-
Cambridge Memorial Hospital becomes first in province to use AI screening technology for assessing low bone mineral density
Cambridge Memorial Hospital (CMH) is the first Ontario hospital to employ artificial intelligence (AI) screening technology for clinical use when it comes to assessing low bone mineral density (BMD).
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. murder victim’s family gets closure after 36 years, plans family burial
After almost four decades, the family of Agnes May Appleyard finally has closure.
-
EXCLUSIVE
-
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by driver, stuck under vehicle in Vanier
A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by the driver of a vehicle on Montreal Road in Vanier.
-
28-year-old male victim dead following shooting in Ottawa's Centrepointe neighbourhood
A 28-year-old man is dead and another man remains in critical condition in hospital following a targeted early morning shooting in Ottawa's Centrepointe neighbourhood.
-
Shoppers in Ottawa get a jump start on Black Friday
On the eve of Black Friday, shoppers were getting a head start and searching for the best deals in Ottawa.
Windsor
-
NextStar Energy confirms foreign worker count at Windsor battery plant
NextStar Energy has confirmed the number of foreign workers coming to Windsor to help get its new electric vehicle battery plant up to full operation.
-
Brampton man 'wrongfully charged' of Windsor murder
The lawyer for Kahli Johnson-Phillips has asked the jury to acquit his client on charges of first-degree murder and attempted murder.
-
Woman charged with assault with an axe after standoff
Windsor police have arrested a woman after a five-hour standoff following an alleged assault with an axe in Walkerville.
Barrie
-
Possibly armed Huntsville man wanted by police in connection with serious assault
Provincial police are urging the public to report any sightings of a man wanted in connection with a serious assault in Huntsville last month.
-
Highway 400 reopens after gravel truck crashes, spilling load causing significant backups
Traffic on both sides of Highway 400 near Mapleview Drive in Barrie, Ont. came to a grinding halt after a gravel truck collision late Thursday morning.
-
Bracebridge man's whereabouts a mystery since his disappearance in August
Loved ones of a Bracebridge man not seen since August are appealing for help locating him as they hold onto hope that he will return home.
Atlantic
-
No government help for customers hit by N.S. fuel company's bankruptcy: premier
Nova Scotia's premier says his government won't be providing aid to customers who are out of pocket after a company they prepaid for furnace oil filed for bankruptcy last week.
-
'We don’t take it lightly': N.B. town hikes property taxes over 10 per cent
Residents in the Town of Salisbury, N.B., will see a significant property tax rate hike in 2024.
-
N.B. university professor fired after harassment investigation
A lengthy investigation into harassment at Crandall University in Moncton, N.B., that was started by an open letter calling on the school to look into allegations of sexual misconduct has resulted in the termination of a professor’s employment.
Calgary
-
Calgary cowgirl reflects on 'life changing' experience competing on 'Squid Game' reality show
An Alberta woman who competed on the new Netflix reality series 'Squid Game: The Challenge' says the experience was "life changing."
-
'If you don't have money, it's OK': Pay-what-you-want market helps food-insecure families in Calgary
Every Thursday evening, Open Market volunteers set up tables in the Meadowlark Park Community Association hall to display all the fruits and vegetables for sale.
-
Cannabis, cash stolen from Calgary dispensaries during armed robberies: police
Police are investigating after armed suspects robbed three Calgary cannabis dispensaries over the course of a week.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba introduces bill to temporarily lift provincial tax on fuel
The Manitoba government has introduced a bill to temporarily lift the provincial tax on fuel.
-
Woman attacked during rural Manitoba home invasion
A 76-year-old woman was attacked during a home invasion in rural Manitoba on Tuesday.
-
Legislation would make Louis Riel honorary first premier of Manitoba
The Manitoba government has introduced a bill to recognize Metis leader Louis Riel as the province's honorary first premier.
Vancouver
-
High-risk sex offender released from prison, expected to live in Surrey: RCMP
A high-risk sex offender was released from prison on Thursday — prompting a warning from Mounties and the city's mayor.
-
Shots fired at Surrey business hours after armed robbery in same area
Mounties in Surrey said shots were fired at a Newton business overnight Thursday, but that the incident isn’t connected to the armed robbery that took place in the same shopping complex less than 24 hours earlier.
-
'Steady decline' in Vancouver stranger assaults since 2021, police department report reveals
There has been a "steady decline" in random stranger assaults in Vancouver since 2021, according to an analysis of crime data that was quietly published by police, and which challenges the perception that the attacks have been a mounting public safety issue.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton paramedic believed killed in Ukraine was caring, humble: family
An Edmonton man was killed earlier this month while serving as a medic with the Ukrainian military, say family members who describe him as a caring and humble son, brother and husband.
-
Alberta extends freeze on new photo radar, promising it will only be used for safety
Alberta is extending its freeze on new photo radar equipment and locations for another year.
-
Protesters decry showing of Hamas attack video in Alberta Legislature while MLAs dodge questions
About 40 people, mostly MLAs, gathered on the fifth floor of the Alberta legislature Wednesday night to watch extremely graphic video of Hamas terrorists killing and kidnapping Israelis.