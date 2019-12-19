TORONTO -- Officers with the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are expected to announce charges laid in a multi-jurisdictional illegal gaming investigation on Thursday.

Members of the OPP say they will be unveiling evidence seized during the shutdown of a “lucrative online and traditional gaming enterprise involving members of known organized crime groups” at a news conference held in Orillia, Ont.

Along with OPP officers, officials with the RCMP, Canada Border Services Agency, Canada Revenue Agency, Toronto Police Service, York Regional Police, Halton Regional Police, Peel Regional Police, London Police Service, Niagara Regional Police, Hamilton Police Service, Barrie Police, Waterloo Regional Police, and others will be in attendance.

The news conference is slated to begin at 11 a.m. inside OPP General Headquarters.