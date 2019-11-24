TORONTO -- An officer was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a police car while emergency crews were attending to numerous collisions near Richmond Hill on Sunday morning.

According to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, officers were called to the area of Highway 404 and Bloomington Road around 9 a.m. after receiving multiple reports of collisions “on icy roads.”

“One of the bridges had iced over and there had been several collisions in the area,” Schmidt said on Twitter. “As one of the officers was out attending to one of those vehicles that had crashed, another vehicle slammed into the back of the police vehicle.”

An OPP officer was sitting inside the car at the time of the crash.

#OPP officer in hospital after being struck while attending to multiple collisions on icy roads near #Hwy404/Bloomington Rd.#SlowDownMoveOver

Investigation ongoing. pic.twitter.com/VxArn9zHDo — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) November 24, 2019

The officer and the driver of the other vehicle involved in the collision were transported to the hospital for treatment. Both people have since been released.

“The officer will be recovering at home now for some time before returning to work,” Schmidt said.

Schmidt said the police cruiser had its lights flashing at the time of the crash and urged drivers to slow down.

“When we have emergency responders, emergency vehicles and tow trucks on scene already, drivers need to be that much more alert and aware of possible dangerous conditions.”

Police have not said if any charges will be laid in connection with the incident.