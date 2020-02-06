TORONTO -- An Ontario Provincial Police officer was taken to hospital overnight Wednesday after he was rear-ended while responding to a crash on Highway 401 in Toronto.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told CP24 on Thursday that the officer had been called to the eastbound express lanes of Highway 401, near Leslie Street, after a car hit a concrete wall in the area.

The officer was seated in his car dealing with that collision when another vehicle came along and rear-ended the cruiser, Schmidt said.

OPP officer taken to hospital after responding to a collision on #Hwy401/Leslie and was struck from behind while seated in his vehicle by another vehicle.

The cruiser, he noted, had its emergency lights on at the time.

The injured officer was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been released.

Schmidt said he suffered what appear to be minor injuries and is currently recovering at home.