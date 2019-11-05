The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating after several vehicles were seen stunt driving on a major highway in the Greater Toronto Area this weekend.

According to police, the incident happened on Highway 409 in the area of Carlingview Drive near Toronto Pearson International Airport.

“This past weekend Highway 409 became the scene of some chaos,” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said Tuesday afternoon in a video posted to Twitter.

“Drivers thought it suitable to hijack the highway, shut down the roads without any warning and start performing stunts on the highway.”

Stunt driving on public highways? #OPP launching criminal investigation into this past weekend chaos on #Hwy409 https://t.co/fhQC5a6Jn6 — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) November 5, 2019

In a video posted to Twitter by Shmidt on Sunday, vehicles can be seen doing donuts as pedestrians and other motorists, blocked by a makeshift partition, looked on.

“It could have resulted in a fatality, a death, or serious injuries from drivers not being aware of what’s happening in front of them,” Schmidt said.

Schmidt said that those involved could face a number of charges including dangerous driving and mischief.

“We are asking right now for anyone with information, if you have information about this situation that happened right here on the 409 near highway 427,” Shmidt said.

“People may think it’s a thrill, it’s an adventure, they think they’re the cool kids. But again, you may not realize the risk you’re putting yourself in and the public in general.”

It is unclear exactly when the incident took place.