OPP investigating crash near Sudbury, Ont., that killed 58-year-old woman
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, October 29, 2018 12:07PM EDT
MARKSTAY-WARREN, Ont. -- A woman from Brantford, Ont., is dead after a weekend crash near Sudbury, Ont.
Provincial police say the crash took place on Saturday afternoon on Highway 17 in the municipality of Markstay-Warren, Ont.
They say a passenger vehicle heading eastbound crossed the line into the path of westbound traffic and collided with another vehicle.
Police did not reveal the cause of the crash.
They say 58-year-old Diane Windsor was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say they're continuing to investigate the crash.