

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





An 18-year-old from Mississauga has been pronounced dead after an apparent drowning at a University of Toronto Survey Camp near Haliburton.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the incident occurred around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to the camp on Gull Lake near Minden, which is located about 25 kilometres southwest of Haliburton, for reports of a drowning.

OPP Sgt. Peter Leon said that it appears as though the individual became separated from a group he was with in the water.

By the time police and paramedics arrived on scene, the victim had been pulled out of the water. Life-saving efforts were performed, but the victim was pronounced dead at a hospital in Minden.

The OPP is now conducting an investigation into the victim’s death.