OPP investigating after pedestrian killed on Hwy. 400 in Barrie
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a 20-year-old international student was struck and killed on Highway 400 in Barrie late Tuesday night.
Police said they responded to the area after receiving a call that a pedestrian had been struck in the southbound lanes of Highway 400 near Dunlop Street.
"Officers got to the scene just south of Dunlop where two vehicles were located that had been involved in a collision," OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a video posted on social media.
"A 20-year-old man from Barrie, an international student originally from Bangladesh, was pronounced deceased."
Police have not said why the man was on the highway but have called the death "accidental."
"We are currently appealing for any other witnesses that may have seen this person prior to the collision. If you have information, if you were travelling through that area, and you may have captured something, please call the Aurora OPP," Schmidt said.
The southbound lanes of the highway were closed between Dunlop Street and Mapleview Drive for several hours but reopened shortly before 6 a.m.
Anyone with information or dash camera footage of the incident can contact police by calling 1-888-310-1122.
