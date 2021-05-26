TORONTO -- The Ontario Provincial Police is investigating after a police cruiser was involved in a collision in North York on Wednesday morning.

Shortly before 7:30 a.m., police responded to a crash involving an OPP cruiser on Jane Street, south of Wilson Avenue.

It is not known if other vehicles were involved.

One person has been transported to hospital with minor injuries, Toronto paramedics said.

It is not known if the person taken to hospital is an officer.

A large police presence is at the scene.

This is a developing news story.