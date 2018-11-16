

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Ontario Provincial Police have laid charges against two Toronto city councilors in relation to the 2014 Toronto municipal election.

The charges, laid Friday under the Municipal Elections Act, stem from an investigation by the OPP’s Anti-Rackets Branch.

OPP say the probe began in Sept. 2017 after they received a “request for assistance” from the Toronto Police Service.

That request was related to a referral from the city’s integrity commissioner.

Mark Grimes and Justin Di Ciano were charged Friday with one count of filing a document that is incorrect or does not otherwise comply with the Municipal Elections Act.

Grimes was reelected in the Etobicoke-Lakeshore area, now called Ward 3, in the October municipal election. He was first elected to city council in 2003.

Di Ciano did not run for re-election in the fall election but is considered a city councillor until Nov. 30.

Di Ciano’s lawyers provided CTV News Toronto with a statement on on his client’s behalf shortly after the charges were announced.

“Our client looks forward to setting the record straight on any alleged clerical errors in his 2014 campaign expense return,” Scott K. Fenton wrote in the statement. “The real offence here is the extraordinary waste of scarce government resources spent chasing down minor alleged oversights regarding a long-forgotten municipal election campaign.”

Both Di Ciano and Grimes are due to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on Dec. 19.

Few other details have been provided about the nature of the allegations, but OPP say the investigation is ongoing.

“The OPP will not comment further in order to protect the integrity of the investigation and any ensuring court processes,” they wrote in a news release.