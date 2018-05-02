

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A Picton resident has been charged with criminal negligence causing bodily harm in connection with allegations related to the operation of a children’s aid agency.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say their Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) started an investigation in early 2016 into the former Prince Edward County Children’s Aid Society -- an agency responsible for placing foster children in homes.

The investigation looked into the agency’s operations between the years 2002 and 2010, police say.

“The investigation encompassed a review of previous abuse investigations and convictions, trial transcripts and the outcome of subsequent civil proceedings between 2013 and 2016,” the OPP said in a news release issued Wednesday.

A suspect, who police identify as 67-year-old William Sweet of Picton, Ontario, is being charged with 10 counts each of criminal negligence causing bodily harm and failing to provide the necessaries of life.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Police say they cannot comment on the details of the allegations “to protect the integrity of ensuing court process.”

The Highland Shores Children’s Aid Society, which replaced the Prince Edward County Children’s Aid Society during an amalgamation, is cooperating with the ongoing investigation.