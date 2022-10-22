Operations at Billy Bishop Airport suspended due to suspicious package

All operations at Toronto’s island airport have been suspended due to a suspicious package, police say.

Emergency crews were called to the Billy Bishop Airport Ferry Terminal on the mainland shortly before 4 p.m. on Saturday after a “device” was discovered on a bike parked in the area.

As a result, police evacuated the terminal and closed the pedestrian tunnel. They added that operations at the airport were subsequently suspended.

Members of the Explosives Disposal Unit are on the scene to deal with the package.

“Toronto Police Services were called and the bicycle is in the process of being removed and the device will be more closely inspected off-site,” PortsToronto, who operates the airport, said in a statement.

Passengers are being advised to expect delays as flights have been impacted by the investigation. It is unclear when normal operations will resume.

“We await clearance from Toronto Police Services to re-open the ferry terminal & tunnel,” PortsToronto said. “There is no immediate threat to the safety of passengers or staff at the airport, though operations have been impacted.”

Police are asking the public to avoid the area and have several roads surrounding the terminal.

Toronto police said the incident is unrelated to the training exercise that occurred at the airport earlier in the day.

The emergency training exercise, held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., was conducted to test protocols, procedures, communications and planning for emergency and/or security-related incidents.