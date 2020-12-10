TORONTO -- Ontario's Progressive Conservative government is not revealing where the province will store thousands of doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine once it arrives next week, citing concerns about security and the underground market.

Solicitor General Sylvia Jones, who sits on the province's vaccine distribution task force, said the government has secured two health care facilities to store the vaccine once it arrives, but declined to share any information that would identify the locations.

"There is some security concerns because these vaccines are actually quite valuable right now from a black market standpoint," Jones told CTV News Toronto on Thursday. "We're not releasing the actual locations until we have completely secured the security details."

The comments are in stark contrast to other provinces which have revealed detailed information about their distribution strategy including where their vaccines will be stored.

Saskatchewan, for example, is planning to deliver 1,950 doses of the vaccine to the Regina General Hospital where front-line health care workers will be among the first to be inoculated.

Jones would only say the vaccines would be delivered to "secure health care facilities" next week, and said the government is still conducting risk assessments on the sites.

"We are continuing to do the security threats on the individual sites and as soon as we have completed that and made sure that all the cybersecurity, physical security is mapped out, then we will release the sites."

Unlike other Canadian jurisdictions, Jones declined to reveal the exact numbers of doses Ontario is expected to receive and would only say the province is expecting a per capita share of the vaccine.

Based on Ontario's population, the province should expect nearly 100,000 of the 249,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine procured by the federal government, and 12,000 of the 30,000 that would be available in Canada next week.