Ontario woman who ordered $1,000 pair of shoes frustrated by delivery mix-up

An Ontario woman decided to gift herself with some very nice shoes for her birthday and ordered them online, but was surprised by what happened when they were shipped.

"I saw some Christian Louboutin shoes, and I thought 'I'm going to treat myself for a birthday gift and ordered the shoes online,'" said Nicola Harris. "It was a special purchase as $1,000 for shoes is a big purchase."

Harris ordered the shoes from the website SSENSE, and they where to arrive in three days.

She was expecting two other packages that day and her motion sensitive security camera showed the first package being delivered and later the second, but her shoes never arrived

Harris was concerned when she got a notice from the courier company saying her shoes had been delivered, so she contacted them right away.

"I got call from FedEx the next day and the courier said they delivered the package," Harris said.

Harris then contact SSENSE, the website where she bought the shoes, but the company said the courier informed them that the shoes had been delivered.

"They closed the investigation and said the courier said they delivered it to your house, so there is nothing we can do at this stage," Harris said.

Harris said she felt stuck between the courier company and the website where she bought the shoes.

"They just kept telling me the driver had delivered the package to your home and that's it. But I'm not going to eat $1,000. I'm just not," said Harris.

CTV News Toronto reached out to FedEx and Communications Advisor James Anderson said in a statement "At FedEx, our number one focus is delivering reliable service and a great experience to every one of our customers. When that does not happen, we work very hard to determine why and immediately find a solution."

"In this particular instance, it was determined that our driver may have delivered Ms. Harris' shipment to the wrong address. Upon learning that Ms. Harris had not received the shipment, he tried to retrace his steps to no avail. Both our driver and our management team have explained this error to Ms. Harris."

"We have apologized to Ms. Harris for the inconvenience this matter has caused. We appreciate the seriousness of the situation, and while we do not discuss specific details involving our customers, we are working to resolve this as quickly and effectively as possible."

CTV News Toronto also reached out to SSENSE, and Genevieve Ringuet with Public Relations said “Ensuring a smooth customer experience is our priority. The situation was resolved directly with the client on April 5th. We have no further comment at this time.

SSENSE did provide Harris with a full refund. Harris decided to buy another pair of shoes, but this time she required a signature upon delivery and got the shoes for her birthday.

In the event you don't receive your package, or it's been lost or stolen, contact the courier and the seller. If you can't get it resolved, contact your credit card company as you should never have to pay for an item that you didn't receive.