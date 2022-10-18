Ontario woman says she nearly fell victim to a scam after boy stopped her for help on the street
When Saja Kilani was stopped by a young man in downtown Toronto claiming to need assistance, she says it was her instinct to help the boy.
“He seemed very desperate and he looked young,” Kilani told CTV News Toronto Tuesday.
Kilani, an actress and model living in Toronto, says she was walking along Bay Street and Yorkville Avenue on Oct. 16 when a boy who appeared around 15 years old stopped her and asked if she could pay for his taxi fare with a card. She says he informed her the cab company only took cards, and that all he had was cash.
“He had the cash on him,” Kilani told CTV News Toronto. “It seemed like a fair situation.”
“And I’d want someone to help me if it were me,” she added.
So, Kilani says she agreed to help the boy and headed to the cab to make the payment.
According to Kilani, the driver asked if she had a card before setting up the transaction on his machine. When she handed her card to the driver, she says the young boy immediately began “fidgeting” and “trying to distract her.”
Within the confusion, Kilani says she noticed something awry.
“I could see from the corner of my eye that he placed my card between his legs and he pretended to work the machine,” she said.
The driver returned the machine, card inserted, and Kilani made the payment, but when she pulled the card out, she says she noticed someone else’s name on the card and realized she'd been scammed.
“I leaned into his car [...] and I said, ‘This is not my card. I see what you're trying to do. I found my card between your legs. Give it to me,’” Kilani said.
She says the man eventually relented and returned her card, but not before she pulled her camera out in an attempt to record him and his licence plate.
Upon recording, Kilani said the boy jumped into the car with the driver, and they both put on masks before driving away.
When reached for comment, Toronto Police Service (TPS) said the incident had been reported to them and an investigation was ongoing.
TPS said residents should not leave their debit or credit cards unattended inside a Point of Sale terminal anywhere, and that they should try and be aware of taxi numbers, company names, and driver identification when patroning a cab company.
When making any payment with a debit or credit terminal, TPS recommends covering your fingers while entering your pin.
TPS is encouraging anyone who believes they have fallen victim to a "taxi scam" to contact them.
As for Kilani, she says she hopes her story will help others think critically if they find themselves in the same situation.
“In a situation like this where cards are involved, just be careful,” she said.
“Beware that it's probably something bigger than what you think it is.”
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Her loss is immeasurable': Slain B.C. RCMP officer worked on Burnaby detachment's homeless outreach team
The RCMP officer who was killed on duty in Burnaby, B.C., Tuesday has been identified as Const. Shaelyn Yang, a member of the local detachment's mental health and homeless outreach team.
Annual inflation rate 6.9 per cent in September as grocery bills continue to climb
Statistics Canada says the annual inflation rate dropped slightly in September to 6.9 per cent but the cost of groceries continues to climb.
Putin declares martial law in annexed regions of Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin declared martial law Wednesday in the four regions of Ukraine that Moscow illegally annexed and given additional emergency powers to the heads of all regions of Russia.
Alberta premier apologizes for comments on Russia's war in Ukraine
After previously saying she doesn't want to "relitigate" past statements and calling opposition criticism "offensive," Premier Danielle Smith issued a public apology Tuesday evening.
Flight attendant from Pakistan goes missing in Toronto
A flight attendant from Pakistan has been missing for days after arriving in Toronto.
PM Trudeau, Poilievre spar over recession concerns, affordability bill
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre sparred in the House of Commons on Tuesday over concerns of a looming recession and how the federal government should be tackling inflation.
'Many failure points': Ottawa mayor tells Emergencies Act inquiry of city's struggles, frustration with Ford
Outgoing Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson testified before the Public Order Emergency Commission on Oct. 18, as public hearings continued into the invocation of the Emergencies Act to end the 'Freedom Convoy' protests. Here are some highlights from his testimony and the documents referenced during his appearance before the commission.
Chinese artist speaks out against zero-COVID policy by wearing 27 hazmat suits in Times Square
On Sunday morning, a puffy, Michelin Man-like figure trudged through Times Square in New York, panting from the exertion of trying to move while wearing 27 hazmat suits. Inside the white cocoon was Zhisheng Wu, a Chinese artist who staged the street performance to criticize China's unrelenting zero-COVID policy.
Iranian climber Elnaz Rekabi, who competed without hijab, given hero's welcome in Tehran
Iranian competitive climber Elnaz Rekabi received a hero's welcome on her return to Tehran early Wednesday, after competing in South Korea without wearing a mandatory headscarf required of female athletes from the Islamic Republic.
Montreal
-
'He taught us how to die, but also how to live': Quebec author's wife reflects on MAID decision
Quebec author Marianne Marquis-Gravel said her husband's decision to receive medical assistance in dying was one that brought the entire family peace and comfort as he suffered through brain cancer.
-
Laval, Que. father charged with 1st-degree murders of his children to appear in court Wednesday
The 45-year-old man from Laval, Que. charged with the first-degree murders of his two children is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.
-
Quebec solidaire MNAs will refuse to swear oath to King Charles III
The 11 Québec solidaire (QS) MNAs elected on Oct. 3 will refuse to take the oath of allegiance to King Charles III on Wednesday, according to party leader Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois. In omitting one of the two oaths required to sit in the National Assembly, the MNAs will defy the 1867 Constitution Act, taking an oath of loyalty only "to the people of Quebec."
London
-
'Police investigation' in Woodstock
Woodstock police are advising or road closures due to a “police investigation.” According to a post on social media, the investigation got underway around 10 p.m. on Tuesday.
-
Uber driver files OIRPD complaint over ‘aggressive’ LPS officer
A London Uber driver has filed a complaint with the Office of the Independent Police Review Director over an interaction with a London police officer.
-
Tuesday evening collision snarls traffic in south London
A collision forced the closure of a busy road in south London Tuesday night. Just after 9 p.m. paramedics and firefighters responded to a crash in the westbound lanes of Southdale Road between White Oak road and Jalna Boulevard.
Kitchener
-
Fire rips through Brantford rubber factory property
Flames and plumes of smoke could be seen from Brantford Tuesday night as a fire ripped through a rubber factory property.
-
Highway 6 reopens near Mount Forest after collision
Highway 6 near Mount Forest has been reopened after a collision.
-
'It's unfathomable': Jaqueline McDermott's mother says daughter died by suicide
Jaqueline McDermott's mother, Nathalie St-Maurice, breaks her silence about the cause of her missing daughter's death after McDermott's body was found in B.C.
Northern Ontario
-
More snow in northeastern Ont., up to 15 cm, Hwy. 144 closed
Environment Canada issued more winter weather advisories for several communities in northeastern Ontario Wednesday, as snow continues to fall prompting a road closure on Highway 144.
-
Ontario woman says she nearly fell victim to a scam after boy stopped her for help on the street
When Saja Kilani was stopped by a young man in downtown Toronto claiming to need assistance, she says it was her instinct to help the boy.
-
Northern think tank offers ideas to make northern roads safer
The northeast’s first snowfall road closure of the season has many groaning about the start of yet another season of dangerous driving conditions on northern highways.
Ottawa
-
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Sandy Hill
A Mazda 3 struck two pedestrians just after 5:30 a.m. Tuesday at King Edward Avenue and Somerset Street East, according to police.
-
Senators put on offensive show in sold-out home opener
The Ottawa Senators provided plenty of entertainment in their home opener Tuesday night with a 7-5 win over the Boston Bruins.
-
Annual inflation rate 6.9 per cent in September as grocery bills continue to climb
Statistics Canada says the annual inflation rate dropped slightly in September to 6.9 per cent but the cost of groceries continues to climb.
Windsor
-
Mischief in Wallaceburg
A Walpole Island man is charged with mischief after an incident in Wallaceburg. Around 1:40 a.m. on Wednesday, police say they responded to a home on Blake Street where the homeowner heard a noise and looked outside.
-
More showers expected in Windsor-Essex
More rain showers and single-digit temperatures are in store for Windsor-Essex. Sunshine and warmer weather makes its way back into the forecast for the weekend.
-
West Windsor businesses receive federal relief money over Ambassador Bridge blockade
Dozens of businesses in West Windsor impacted by the Ambassador Bridge Blockade have now received relief funding totaling nearly $505,000.
Barrie
-
South Simcoe Police at Huron Court investigation
South Simcoe Police are on the scene of a police investigation Wednesday morning.
-
Trial begins for Penetanguishene man accused of father's 2019 death
Jury selection is complete for the trial of Brad McKee, the man accused in his father's death three years ago.
-
Suspects arrested in high-risk takedown in Barrie
Two men are in custody following a high-risk takedown by tactical officers and the K9 unit at the intersection of Essa and Ardagh roads in Barrie.
Atlantic
-
Home no more: Some N.S. homeowners have nowhere to live after post-tropical storm Fiona
Frustration is mounting in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County, where some residents have no place to live, after post-tropical storm Fiona irreparably damaged their homes.
-
Number of potential fraud victims grows following investigation into Moncton car dealerships
Police in Moncton, N.B., received a number of calls Tuesday from potential fraud victims following an investigation involving customers of two car dealerships in the city.
-
About 1,500 Dalhousie teaching staff going on strike after tentative agreement not reached
Part-time academics, teaching assistants, markers, and demonstrators at Dalhousie University in Halifax will hit the picket line Wednesday morning after the union and university did not reach a tentative agreement.
Calgary
-
Alberta premier apologizes for comments on Russia's war in Ukraine
After previously saying she doesn't want to "relitigate" past statements and calling opposition criticism "offensive," Premier Danielle Smith issued a public apology Tuesday evening.
-
New professional basketball team to be unveiled in Calgary
Basketball fans in Calgary will soon learn the name, and get their first glimpse of the jersey, of the newest Canadian Elite Basketball League franchise Wednesday morning at WinSport.
-
Calgary Flames win third straight to start season, 3-2 over Vegas Golden Knights
Grit from their rank and file helped the Calgary Flames overtake the visiting Vegas Golden Knights for a 3-2 win Tuesday.
Winnipeg
-
Crash on St. Mary's Road sends two teenagers to hospital in critical condition
Two teenagers were taken to hospital in critical condition on Tuesday night following a single-car crash on St. Mary's Road.
-
Winnipeggers support action on root causes of poverty, homelessness: poll
Poverty and homelessness are two major issues Winnipeg's next mayor will have to deal with. Recent polling shows Winnipeggers want the city to zero in on the root causes.
-
Woman injured in fall from second-floor during Wine Festival in Winnipeg
A woman at last month's Wine Festival in Winnipeg was taken to hospital in unstable condition after a serious fall.
Vancouver
-
'Her loss is immeasurable': Slain B.C. RCMP officer worked on Burnaby detachment's homeless outreach team
The RCMP officer who was killed on duty in Burnaby, B.C., Tuesday has been identified as Const. Shaelyn Yang, a member of the local detachment's mental health and homeless outreach team.
-
Idling immunizers and a frustrated public: B.C. health official apologizes for botched vaccine rollout
Confusion and frustration have been building for weeks over delayed or non-existent vaccine invitations and CTV News has now learned significant technical issues contributed heavily to B.C.'s botched vaccine rollout.
-
Unprecedented water restrictions on Sunshine Coast amid fears communities could run out
Unprecedented water restrictions take effect on the Sunshine Coast just before midnight Tuesday as severe drought conditions worsen.
Edmonton
-
Alberta premier apologizes for comments on Russia's war in Ukraine
After previously saying she doesn't want to "relitigate" past statements and calling opposition criticism "offensive," Premier Danielle Smith issued a public apology Tuesday evening.
-
Alberta boy laid to rest day after caregiver charged with murder
The life of seven-month-old Oaklan Reid Cunningham was celebrated and his death was mourned at a funeral in the Driftpile Cree Nation Tuesday afternoon.
-
4 more homes demolished as city looks to reduce risk of abandoned buildings
A major concern with abandoned or derelict homes is fire. So, in April the Community Property Safety Team (CPST) was created.