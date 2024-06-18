Ontario woman on run in Manitoba with 3 sons, says RCMP

An Ontario woman who was found with her three children in Manitoba over the weekend following a months-long parental abduction investigation is on the run again, says the RCMP.

In late January, Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) issued a news release asking for the public’s help to locate a mother who had fled Ontario illegally with her sons late last year.

A warrant was issued in Ontario on Jan. 24 for the arrest of then 54-year-old Astrid Schiller, of Clarington, Ont. She was wanted for three counts of abduction by parent and one count of disobey court order.

Leon (left) Christopher (centre) and Thomas Schiller are missing and believed to be with their mother Astrid. (RCMP handout)

On Sunday, Schiller, 55, and her children, Leon, 12, Christopher, 11, and nine-year-old Thomas were located at U.S. border crossing in Boissevain, Man.

Schiller was arrested on an outstanding Ontario warrant, however she was later released as it was not extended into Manitoba.

The boys, who were unharmed, were taken into care and brought to a safe place in the rural Manitoba community of Forrest.

Early Monday morning, Canada Border Services Agency contacted DRPS after learning from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), which has since taken carriage of the investigation, that the three children were no longer at the residence and had gone missing for a second time.

Police said they believe that the boys are with their mother, who is driving a white 2018 Mercedes GLC with British-Columbia licence plate “SJ975W.”

A stock photo showing a 2018 Mercedes GLC similar to the one Astrid Schiller may be driving. (RCMP handout)

Anyone with further information about this investigation is asked to contact their local police department or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

With files from CTV News Winnipeg.