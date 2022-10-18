Ontario woman narrowly avoids falling victim to 'taxi scam' after stopping to help boy on street

Screengrabs from a TikTok in which Saja Kilani explains her interaction can be seen above. (sajakilani/TikTok) Screengrabs from a TikTok in which Saja Kilani explains her interaction can be seen above. (sajakilani/TikTok)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton