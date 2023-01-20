Ontario woman didn't know how to tell family she'd won $60-million Lotto Max jackpot

An Ontario woman said she was speechless when she learned she had won $60-million in a Lotto Max jackpot – so much so, she didn’t tell her mother the good news during their 30-minute drive home from the gas station.

A release issued Friday by the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) announced Richmond Hill resident Camellia Kazemi Talachi, who works in sales, is the province’s newest multi-millionaire.

The OLG said she found out was the winner of the Nov. 29 jackpot when she checked her ticket two months later, on Jan. 16, at a gas station. She said her mother was waiting in her parked car for her while she ran into the gas station.

“I saw my life pass before my eyes as I stood there in shock. I kept thinking, ‘Is this real?’ I couldn’t concentrate and started to shake,” Talachi said in a statement released by the OLG. “The clerk, who was very excited for me, helped calm me down so I could go back to my car without worrying my mom that something was wrong.”

Talachi said she drove home for 30 minutes without telling her mother she had just won the lottery.

“I was quiet. I was not talking, I was listening and concentrating on how I could tell my family that I have $60 million,” she said.

When she got home, she said a quick prayer and broke the news to her family.

“I think I was on my tippy toes just shouting, like screaming, ‘I am the big winner in Richmond Hill,’” she said. “My family was happy. They were all cheering and hugging each other.”

Talachi said she wants to travel the world with her winnings while sharing some with her family and also creating jobs as an entrepreneur.

“I had my normal life until Friday night,” Talachi said. “I cannot describe how I feel, but it's one of those experiences that, I think, I could have never imagined before,” she said.

“My whole life journey passes in front of my eyes.”

Camellia Talachi is $60-million dollars richer after winning a November Lotto Max draw. (OLG)

Tuesday’s Lotto Max winning ticket is also worth $60 million dollars – and was also sold in Richmond Hill. The person who purchased that ticket has not yet claimed their prize.

OLG spokesperson Tony Bitonti said it’s rare for two tickets of such high value to be sold in the same community.

“I live in a world of odds and chance and anything can happen, and sometimes it does,” Bitonti told CTV News Toronto Wednesday.