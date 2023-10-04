Toronto

    • Ontario woman charged with several break-and-enters at Oshawa seniors home

    durham police

    A woman from Trenton, Ont. has been arrested following a series of break-and-enters at a seniors home in Oshawa.

    Durham police say they were called to the home, near Wilson Road North and Attersley Drive, on Sept. 5, after it was reported a woman had entered an apartment and stolen cash. When confronted, police say the woman claimed to be a personal support worker who had accidentally entered the wrong apartment. According to police, she then fled when asked for documentation confirming her identity.

    Angela Hannah, 47, was charged with four counts of breaking and entering and eight counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

    She was held for a bail hearing, police say.

    Anyone with further information pertaining to this investigation is asked to contact the Durham Regional Police Service.

