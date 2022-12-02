Ontario woman asks driver for cigarette in North York, carjacks him at gunpoint: police

Toronto police have laid charges against an Ontario woman after her request for a cigarette turned into an alleged armed carjacking.

It happened on Oct. 17 in North York near Wilson Avenue and Ridge Road, police said in a news release issued Friday.

At that time, police said, a man was driving his vehicle in the area when he was flagged down by a woman who asked him for a cigarette.

Police said the woman got into the vehicle and the man drove to a parking lot. The man then got out of his vehicle and when he returned he saw the woman sitting in the driver’s seat allegedly holding a knife.

When the man unsuccessfully tried to get the woman out of his vehicle, she brandished a handgun, police said.

The man then backed away and the woman was able to flee the area in the vehicle.

Investigators were able to identify the woman and after efforts to locate her were unsuccessful, a warrant was issued for her arrest, police said.

On Thursday, and with the assistance of the Chatham-Kent Police Service, Gimena Ayala, 24, of Barrie, was located and taken into custody.

She’s charged with robbery with firearm, robbery with offensive weapon, and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 1.6094836.

Ayala was scheduled to appear in a Toronto courtroom earlier today.

Police said they were able to recover the stolen vehicle.

Police are asking anyone with information related to then investigation to contact them or Crime Stoppers.