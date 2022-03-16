Ontario woman arrested after allegedly stealing more than $55K in catering deposits for weddings

A Whitby, Ont. woman has been arrested and is facing multiple fraud-related charges after police say she stole more than $55,000 in catering deposits.

According to a release issued by Durham Regional Police Services Wednesday, an investigation was launched after numerous victims advised police that they had put down catering deposits with a company called ‘Pilar’s Catering’ but never received any services.

The deposits were placed for upcoming wedding events, police say.

The suspect then allegedly took the deposits and stopped corresponding with victims. Police say they closed the catering business several months ago.

As a result, Pilar Carr, 40, has been arrested and charged with one count of possession of property obtained by crime, six counts of fraud over $5,000 and one count of fraud under $5,000.

These charges have not been proven in court and Carr was released on an undertaking.

“At this time, there are seven victims who have suffered a combined loss of approximately $55,000,” the release said.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Det. Jaciuk of the Central West Division Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1853.