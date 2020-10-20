Advertisement
Ontario woman, 78, charged with sexual assault of person under 16 years old
TORONTO -- Ontario Provincial Police say they have charged a former school supervisor for allegedly sexually assaulting a student.
OPP allege the incident occurred in 2019 when the woman worked as a supervisor at the Jehovah Jireh Christian School in Caledon, Ont.
The 78-year-old woman from Orangeville, Ont., faces 15 counts total including five counts of sexual assault of a person under 16 years old.
According to its website, the school provides students with a "quality Christian education."
Police say the woman was held for a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
Police are asking anyone who may believe they are a victim of the accused to contact them.