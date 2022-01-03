The Ontario government has announced that students will not return to classrooms and will instead learn virtually until Jan. 17 due to the dramatic surge in COVID-19 cases across the province.

Premier Doug Ford and Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced the school closures during a news conference on Monday morning about the government’s new restrictions to curb the rapid spread of the highly-contagious Omicron variant.

The province announced that publicly funded and private schools will move to remote learning starting Jan. 5 until at least Jan. 17, subject to public health trends and operational considerations.

School buildings would be permitted to open for child care operations and to provide in-person instruction for students with special education needs who cannot be accommodated remotely.

The province added that free emergency child care will be provided for school-aged children of health care and other eligible frontline workers.

The two-week delay for in-person learning is a strong shift away from the government’s original announcement a few days ago when Ford announced the return-to-school date would be pushed by just two days, from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5.

The government had said at the time that the two extra days after the winter break would give schools extra time to provide N95 masks to staff and to deploy 3,000 more HEPA filter units.

The news comes on Monday as the province reported 13,578 new cases on Monday, 16,714 new infections on Sunday and a record 18,445 new cases Saturday, noting all three figures are considered underestimates.

