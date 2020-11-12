TORONTO -- Ontario will exceed the 150-bed intensive care threshold within the next two weeks, new COVID-19 modelling suggests.

The Ontario government released new COVID-19 modelling data on Thursday after the province set another record for the number of new infections in a single day.

The 1,575 new cases on Thursday marks the third straight day in which the province has reported record-breaking case numbers.

Under the worst-case scenario, Ontario could have more than 400 patients in intensive care within the next six weeks.

This is a major reversal from only a few weeks ago when Ontario COVID-19 modelling showed hospital capacity would only exceed the 150-bed threshold in the worse-case scenario.

According to the provincial government, when there are less than 150 COVID-19 patients being treated in intensive care in Ontario hospitals, the province can "maintain non-COVID capacity and all scheduled surgeries."

Once that number rises above 150 it becomes harder to support non-COVID-19 needs, the government said. Once it exceeds 350 people, it becomes "impossible" to handle.

The modelling also suggests that if COVID-19 cases grow at a rate of three per cent, Ontario will record nearly 3,500 cases per day by Dec.13.

If cases grow at five per cent rate, Ontario will see 6,500 cases per day by that period. At a five per cent growth rate, the government said that case numbers will exceed several jurisdictions in Europe that are now in some form of lockdown.

COVID-19 cases in Ontario have been growing at a rate on average of 3.895 per cent each day for the past 14 days.

This is a developing news story. More to come.