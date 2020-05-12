TORONTO -- Premier Doug Ford said Ontario will enter stage one of a three-step plan to gradually reopen the province on Thursday.

"I'm confident we can move forward," Ford said at Queen's Park on Tuesday. "On Thursday, we will share more details about the next stage of reopening our province."

Ford said the province will allow more low-risk workplaces, seasonal businesses and essential services to reopen but has not provided any specifics. His office confirmed to CTV News Toronto a specific list of new businesses that can reopen will be released Thursday.

"We have hit stage one on Thursday," Ford said. "It will be stage one of three stages."

In late April, the provincial government revealed a three-step plan to gradually reopen the economy. In stage one of the plan, select workplaces could reopen and some small gathering would be allowed.

Under the current emergency order, gatherings of more than five people, not from the same household, are illegal.

Stage one also allows some outdoor spaces to reopen, such as parks, and allowing for "greater number of individuals" to attend some events, such as funerals. Hospitals can begin to offer some non-urgent surgeries and other health-care services.

Each of the three stages will be monitored by health officials for two to four weeks. In stage two, Ontario would open even more workplaces and outdoor spaces and allow larger gatherings.

When the province reaches stage three, the government will relax restrictions further on public gatherings and open all workplaces.

Large public gatherings, such as concerts and sporting events will continue to be restricted for "the foreseeable future."

BREAKING: Premier Doug Ford says Ontario will enter stage one of the 3-stage recovery plan on Thursday. #onpoli pic.twitter.com/FfFKQzr9up — Colin D'Mello CTVNews (@ColinDMello) May 12, 2020

This is a developing news story. More information to come.