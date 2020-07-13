TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford will unveil plans to move forward to the next stage of the province's reopening plan on Monday, CTV News Toronto has learned.

Ford will make the announcement during his daily press briefing at Queen's Park.

The premier will be joined for Monday's announcement by Health Minister Christine Elliott, Education Minister Stephen Lecce and Minister of Finance Rod Phillips.

CTV News Toronto has also learned Ontario will enter Stage 3 through a regional approach like it did when entering Stage 2.

According to the government's framework for reopening the province, which was released in April, Stage 3 would allow for all businesses to reopen and further restrictions eased on the size of social gatherings.

Large public gatherings, such as concerts and sporting events will continue to be restricted for "the foreseeable future."

What types of businesses could reopen?

Stage 3 could involve the reopening of businesses like movie theatres, gyms, fitness studios, casinos, amusement parks, indoor dining and bars.

They have all been shut since the Ontario government ordered all businesses to close in March.

Ontario entered Stage 1 of the reopening plan in May and then Stage 2 in a staggered approach in June and early July.

Ontario reported 129 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday as the downward trend continues in the province. The new cases bring the provincial total to 36,723.

"Locally, 27 of Ontario’s 34 public health units reporting five or fewer cases, with 18 of them reporting no new cases at all," Health Minister Christine Elliott said Sunday. "Hospitalizations, ICU admissions have both decreased with the number of vented patients being relatively stable."