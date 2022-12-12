Ontario updating curriculum for computer, technological education
Ontario is updating its curriculum in both computer science and technological education to include more hands-on learning.
Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the changes will give students experience with new technology, expose them to real-life problem solving and prepare them for the job market.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
The government says the updated computer studies curriculum will start with a new Grade 10 course in September and will give students the opportunity to apply coding concepts, build hands-on projects, and investigate artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and emerging technologies.
The technological education curriculum updates are set to start with revised Grade 9 and 10 courses in September 2024.
The government says the updates will reflect automation advancements in agriculture, manufacturing, and construction, and the new course material will prepare students for careers as electricians and plumbers and in communications and manufacturing.
Ontario last updated the technological education curriculum in 2009 and the computer science curriculum was last updated in 2008.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2022.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Liberal MP and former cabinet minister Jim Carr dies
Former cabinet minister and current Liberal MP for Winnipeg South Centre Jim Carr has died. His death was announced in the House of Commons by a fellow Winnipeg MP, Kevin Lamoureux, followed by a moment of silence.
Here's what climate change is doing to Canada's 'White Christmas'
Across the country, traditionally snowy cities are enjoying fewer white Christmases, Hanukkahs and Kwanzaas as the climate heats up. Here's how climate change has affected Canada's winters.
Four provinces to be impacted as 3,000-kilometre-long storm heads into Canada
As a U.S. snowstorm is expected to cross the border, Prairie residents are being advised to take caution on the roads.
Renters can now apply for one-time $500 housing benefit top-up
Applications are now open for low-income renters looking to access the one-time top-up to the Canada Housing Benefit that will see those eligible receive an additional $500. Here's what you need to know.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | W5 exposes the drug connections and money trail in the Pivot Airlines story
On CTVNews.ca, W5 exposes the suspicious company chartering a Pivot Airlines flight that ended up with 210 kilograms of cocaine onboard.
Inside SickKids: How the pediatric hospital's ICU was saved from near collapse
With the SickKids ICU at 120 per cent capacity and under immense pressure, the Toronto hospital has worked to ensure it can keep caring for young patients who need its specialized care.
Major upset or 'business as usual'? What to expect in today's Mississauga byelection
Polling stations in Mississauga are open from 8:30 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. on Monday, with their co-ordinates available on Elections Canada's website.
Elon Musk booed off stage at a Dave Chappelle show
Elon Musk joined Dave Chappelle on stage Sunday in San Francisco, but was loudly booed by the crowd.
opinion | How high can Canada's prime rate go?
The Bank of Canada recently increased its policy interest rate by 50 basis points, marking the seventh consecutive increase to the target overnight rate in 2022, leaving many Canadians wondering just how high Canada’s prime rate can go.
Montreal
-
Archdiocese of Montreal members interfered with ombudsperson's investigations into abuse: report
The lawyer tasked with investigating complaints about members of the Archdiocese of Montreal says she was 'threatened' by an employee and that her work was thwarted by interference from clergy members, including a priest who leaked confidential information about people who complained of abuse.
-
Talks at COP15 need to move 'dramatically forward' if deal to be reached: EU
Delegates say there is increasing urgency to refine a proposed agreement on protecting the planet's biodiversity as negotiations at a UN meeting in Montreal enter their second week.
-
Quebec to introduce bill to better regulate child labour
Quebec's labour minister will table a bill as early as February to limit the presence of children in the labour market, The Canadian Press has learned. Minister Jean Boulet confirmed his intentions to the news agency shortly after receiving a report from the Comité consultatif du travail et de la main-d'œuvre (CCTM), which recommended setting the general age of admission to enter the workforce at 14.
London
-
Report of sexual assault in London
London police are investigating a report of sexual assault after they say a woman was assaulted in the north end of the city. On Dec. 5 around 10:45 p.m., police say a woman was walking on a path juts north of Bridle Path, when she was approached by a man she didn’t know.
-
State of emergency declared due to 'drug epidemic' in Ontario First Nation
A First Nation in Bruce County has declared a state of emergency due to the “ongoing drug epidemic” in the community.
-
Suspects flee after alleged attempted carjacking
London police are on the lookout for three suspects after an alleged attempted armed carjacking. Around 3 a.m. on Friday, police say a man was walking away from his car in the 500 block of Mornington Ave near Mornington Park when three men he didn’t know approached him.
Kitchener
-
Two charged with first-degree murder in Brantford
Police have charged a second person with first-degree murder in connection to the death of a 68-year-old man in Brantford.
-
Protestors in Kitchener-Waterloo demand action from Ford government on healthcare
Members of the Ontario Health Coalition are calling out the Ford government over the current state of hospitals what they say are attempts to privatize.
-
Increase in respiratory illnesses prompts mask vote at WRDSB
Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) trustees will cast their vote tonight on a motion to request masking while inside buildings operated by the school board.
Northern Ontario
-
Renters can now apply for one-time $500 housing benefit top-up
Applications are now open for low-income renters looking to access the one-time top-up to the Canada Housing Benefit that will see those eligible receive an additional $500. Here's what you need to know.
-
Georgia Holt, actress and Cher's mother, dies age 96
Cher is mourning the loss of her mother, Georgia Holt, who has died at the age of 96.
-
Windows smashed, teen victims attacked after three cars blocked vehicle in Coniston
Greater Sudbury police have made two arrests but are looking for more suspects after an unusual assault on Edward Avenue in Coniston on Saturday.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police cut email access over fears info would leak during 'Freedom Convoy'
Police in Ottawa were so worried about leaks from "Freedom Convoy" sympathizers that they shut off the email accounts of members on leave from the force as a precaution during protests that gridlocked the city's downtown core earlier this year.
-
Police investigating death in Deep River, Ont.
Police in Deep River, Ont. are investigating a death at a home and warning of a large police presence in the Ottawa Valley town.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Liberal MP and former cabinet minister Jim Carr dies
Former cabinet minister and current Liberal MP for Winnipeg South Centre Jim Carr has died. His death was announced in the House of Commons by a fellow Winnipeg MP, Kevin Lamoureux, followed by a moment of silence.
Windsor
-
Murder victim laid to rest, police continue to search for suspect
Family and friends gathered Monday for the funeral of Daniel Squalls.
-
More than 12,000 Windsor-Essex elementary school students face suspension over immunization
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is informing parents that more than 12,000 elementary school students with incomplete immunization records could be suspended.
-
Final sexual assault suspect arrested by Windsor police
A fourth and final person wanted in relation to a sexual assault investigation has been arrested. Windsor police have arrested Kathryn Muise without incident.
Barrie
-
Angus man pronounced dead in head-on crash on Highway 401
A 53-year-old Angus man and another driver were killed Sunday morning in a head-on crash along Highway 401 in Toronto.
-
Missing woman, 80, found safe, OPP says
Police with the Nottawasaga OPP say an 80-year-old woman reported missing Sunday afternoon near Tottenham has been found safe.
-
Suspended driver clocked going 71km/h over limit with open liquor in car: OPP
Provincial police near Orangeville say a young man is accused of speeding while driving under suspension with open liquor in the vehicle.
Atlantic
-
Winter storm impacts Maritimes Monday night through Tuesday
Maritimers are being urged to prepare for winter weather as storm warnings and watches have been issued across various parts of the region.
-
Nova Scotia health unions say ERs in crisis after email warned of 'dying' patients
Nova Scotia's health unions say long-standing staffing shortages in emergency rooms are the reason two hospital managers last week warned that some patients may be 'dying' from long wait times.
-
N.S. to spend $20M on protecting province's land and water
Another 9,300 hectares of Crown land are being designated as protected areas in Nova Scotia, along with $20 million from the provincial government to protect more of the province's land and water.
Calgary
-
Alberta NDP shares details about how broken Calgary's EMS really is
New government data, acquired by the Alberta NDP, show just how dire the situation is for Calgary and area ambulance services.
-
Calgary police acknowledge bathhouse raid caused pain and trauma for LGBTQ community
Calgary police Chief Mark Neufeld has acknowledged a raid at a bathhouse in 2002 caused pain and trauma for everyone involved.
-
Alberta announces funding to preserve, protect Fish Creek Provincial Park
The provincial government has committed $750,000 over three years to an organization that works to preserve and protect Calgary's Fish Creek Provincial Park.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg MP Jim Carr dies after battle with cancer
Winnipeg politician Jim Carr has died following a battle with cancer.
-
Kyle Pietz sentenced to 16 years in robbery and death of Eduardo Balaquit
The man found guilty of manslaughter in the June 2018 robbery and death of 59-year-old Eduardo Balaquit of Winnipeg has been sentenced to 16 years in prison.
-
One man killed, three youths arrested in deadly stabbing at Millennium Library
One man is dead and three youths have been arrested following a fatal stabbing at the Millennium Library over the weekend.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Province requesting freeze to basic ICBC rates for 2 years
B.C.'s public auto insurer is asking to freeze basic insurance rates for the next two years, Premier David Eby announced Monday.
-
$100K reward offered for information about attack on Coastal GasLink site in Northern B.C.
The Independent Contractors and Businesses Association of B.C. is offering a $100,000 reward for information about an attack on Coastal GasLink employees at a northern work site in February.
-
B.C. man’s outstanding arrest warrants have Mission RCMP asking public for help
A 51-year-old man with outstanding arrest warrants is at large, and Mounties in Mission are asking the public to help find him.
Edmonton
-
'Steady' Stu: Skinner starts 5th straight as Oilers look for tie-breaker in Minnesota
He came into the season as a backup, the understudy to a high-priced free agent, but Edmonton-born Stuart Skinner has clearly grabbed the top goaltender job for the Oilers.
-
Person found dead after west Edmonton residential fire
A person was found dead in a west Edmonton home after a fire Monday morning.
-
How history keeps repeating itself, and the ways it hasn't: Alberta's COVID-19 pandemic
Almost no public health measures remain in place, yet more people are in hospital with COVID-19 in Alberta now than last year. CTV News Edmonton asked experts why that could be.