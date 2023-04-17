A 21-year-old university student scores his second major lottery win after only playing for a year and a half.

Mississauga’s Tiashu Chu is celebrating winning $100,000 after playing Instant Crossword Tripler. The university student told the OLG Prize Centre as he was picking up his winnings that it’s the second time he’s won $100,000 playing this game.

“I knew I won $100,000 right away when I was scratching the ticket. My heart was pumping,I felt on top of the world,” Chu said.

“I thought, ‘I could pay my university tuition!’ I couldn’t believe I won a second time.”

Chu said he called his parents to share what happened, and they didn’t believe him at first.

“I sent them a photo to prove it. They are happy!”

On top of using the recent winnings to pay off his tuition, Chu said he will buy himself a car and take a cross-country trip.

Chu bought his winning ticket at R & R Newstand on Dundas Street in Mississauga.