Ontario university student says he'll pay off his tuition after winning major lottery prize for the second time
Tianshu Chu wins major lottery prize for second time. (OLG)
A 21-year-old university student scores his second major lottery win after only playing for a year and a half.
Mississauga’s Tiashu Chu is celebrating winning $100,000 after playing Instant Crossword Tripler. The university student told the OLG Prize Centre as he was picking up his winnings that it’s the second time he’s won $100,000 playing this game.
“I knew I won $100,000 right away when I was scratching the ticket. My heart was pumping,I felt on top of the world,” Chu said.
“I thought, ‘I could pay my university tuition!’ I couldn’t believe I won a second time.”
Chu said he called his parents to share what happened, and they didn’t believe him at first.
“I sent them a photo to prove it. They are happy!”
On top of using the recent winnings to pay off his tuition, Chu said he will buy himself a car and take a cross-country trip.
Chu bought his winning ticket at R & R Newstand on Dundas Street in Mississauga.