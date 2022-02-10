Ontario's top doctor is set to hold a pandemic briefing today.

Dr. Kieran Moore's weekly COVID-19 news conference comes a day after the province's health minister said Ontario will keep its mask mandate and vaccine certificate system in place.

Christine Elliott said Ontario won't follow the lead of other provinces that have already begun lifting proof-of-vaccination rules and intend to end masking rules soon.

She didn't say when those policies would end, but said the province expects mask rules will remain in place for "some time."

Moore's news conference also comes after the province began making rapid test kits available for free at grocery stores, pharmacies and other sites.

Elliott said expanding access to the tests is part of Ontario's plan to roll back COVID-19 restrictions in stages.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2022.