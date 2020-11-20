TORONTO -- Ontario is expected to release new public health measures today to fight the surging spread of COVID-19 in hot spot regions.

Premier Doug Ford said earlier this week that the restrictions will affect Toronto, Peel, and York Region where virus cases have been increasing in recent weeks.

Ford says the province must make the move to protect hospital capacity and residents of long-term care homes.

Ontario's chief medical officer of health has made recommendations to Ford's cabinet which is expected to make a decision this morning ahead of the afternoon announcement.

The province's associate medical officer of health said Thursday that 80 per cent of the new cases in Ontario are from the hot spot regions which are currently in the red restriction zone.

Dr. Barbara Yaffe also says keeping schools open remains a priority.

Ford is expected to speak at Queen's Park at 3:30 p.m. alongside Minister of Health Christine Elliott, Minister of Finance Rod Phillips, and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams.

