Ontario to unveil first pandemic budget, lay out next steps for recovery
Ontario Premier Doug Ford introduces legislation at Queen's Park in Toronto on Thursday March 19, 2020. Only minimum representation from all parties were present to prevent unnecessary crowding. (The Canadian Press)
TORONTO -- Ontario's Progressive Conservative government is set to unveil its first pandemic-era budget today.
The province has said the budget will lay out the details of the next stage of its COVID-19 response.
That includes the new standard for long-term care announced earlier this week, which would see nursing home residents receive an average of four hours of direct care every day.
The Tories put off delivering a full fiscal plan earlier this year, citing the economic uncertainty caused by the global health crisis.
The fiscal update it gave in March instead initially included $17 billion in COVID-19 relief, though that projection was updated to $30 billion by the end of 2020-21.
The province also originally predicted a deficit of $20.5 billion, which was later raised to $38.5 billion because of the added spending.