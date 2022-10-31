Ontario to table back-to-work legislation to block education workers from striking

The province is planning to table back-to-work legislation on Monday for Ontario's 55,000 education workers.

This pre-emptive moves comes as the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), which represents custodians, early childhood educators, education assistants, and school administration staff at the province’s public, Catholic, English, and French school boards, announced Sunday morning that its members would go on strike starting Friday, Nov. 4, if a contract agreement with the Ontario government is not reached.

The workers have been without a collective agreement since Aug. 31 and despite several rounds of talks, a new one has yet to be negotiated.

Among other things, CUPE wants a yearly wage increase of $3.25/hour (11.7 per cent), early childhood educators in every kindergarten class, five additional paid days before the start of the school year, 30 minutes of paid daily prep time, an increase in overtime pay, and a $100 million investment in new job creation.

The province's latest offer, proposed at an emergency mediated session on Sunday afternoon, is a four-year deal that includes a 2.5 per cent annual raise for workers who make under $43,000, and a 1.5 per cent yearly wage increase for those who make more. This is up from their initial offer of a two per cent annual annual increase for workers who make less than $40,000 and a 1.25 per cent raise otherwise.

Following Sunday’s meeting, Ontario’s Education Minister Stephen Lecce said CUPE did not accept their “more generous” offer and still intends to strike starting Friday.

He then indicated that they have “no other choice but to introduce legislation (today), which will ensure that students remain in-class to catch up on their learning.”

According to Lecce’s office, the contract set to be imposed will be a four-year one.

The back-to-work legislation, which is expected to be passed by Thursday to prevent a strike, will be introduced at Queen’s Park at 1 p.m. today.

Laura Walton, a Belleville-based educational assistant who serves as the president of CUPE’s Ontario School Boards Council of Unions, called the Province’s threat of legislation is a “slap in the face to all workers.”

“Today, the Ford government's lead negotiators summoned me to a meeting. We went to the meeting optimistic that this government would recognize and respect our right to negotiate," she said during a Sunday evening news conference. "Instead they gave us an ultimatum. They threatened to introduce legislation to dictate the terms of our next contract as early as tomorrow.”

Walton says that CUPE is prepared to return to the bargaining table Monday to continue talks with the province.

“We are here, just as we've been for five months, and we're ready to get a negotiated agreement that responds to the needs of students and frontline workers,” she said, adding one, least of all education workers themselves, wants a strike, but adds that they need and deserve a significant wage increase.

The Ontario Public School Boards’ Association (OPSBA), which represents English public district school boards and public school authorities across Ontario, said their "top priority is to negotiate a fair collective agreement, that is fully-funded, and in the best interest of our students."

SUPPORT FOR EDUCATION WORKERS

Four major parent groups in Ontario have come together to lend their support for the province’s 55,000 education workers, even if they go on strike on Friday.

York Communities for Public Education, Ontario Parent Action Network, Ontario Autism Coalition, and Fix Our Schools have recently co-authored a letter to Premier Doug Ford and Education Minister Stephen Lecce to back the bargaining demands of education workers.

“I know that education workers are fighting to improve public schools for all our children. They are bargaining to achieve our shared goals for thriving healthy school communities and for a decent wage and working conditions,” the letter reads.

“If education workers are forced to take labour actions–including strike action–in order to win our shared goals, we will support education workers.”

Already signed by upwards of 3,000 parents, the letter calls on the provincial government to put a designated early childhood educator in every kindergarten classroom, hire more educational assistants, DECEs, child and youth workers, etc. to “better meet student needs,” and ensure there are enough clerical workers “to run schools safely and smoothly.”

It also wants to see all school libraries kept open for students, healthier cleaning standards and guarantees maintenance and repair backlogs will be tackled, and a significant pay increase for education workers “to keep wages above the poverty line, especially under current inflation pressures.”

“Parents want the same thing that education workers do: Children growing, learning and thriving in safe, healthy schools, and that means we need more education workers in each school, with decent wages. Ford and Lecce need to stop forcing kids out of school by refusing to meet the very reasonable demands of education workers,” said Jessica Lyons, a Toronto parent of three elementary school children, said in an Oct. 31 news release.

Shameela Shakeel, a York Region parent of four, agreed.

“Parents are calling on Premier Ford to listen to parents and education workers, instead of forcing workers to strike. This crisis was created by Ford, and he should solve it now, by settling a fair contract with education workers,” she said in the release.

FIVE MONTHS OF CONTRACT NEGOTIATIONS

CUPE first legally served notice to bargain on June 3, the day after the provincial election.

In early October, CUPE announced its members had voted 96.5 per cent in favour of walking off the job if a contract agreement could not be reached with the provincial government.

The union then asked the Ontario Ministry of Labour to grant what is known as a no-board report, which means that a board of conciliation will not be appointed. That go-ahead, which allowed the workers to legally walk off the job in 17 days (Nov. 3), was given on Oct. 17. Five days notice must be given before the union can go on strike.

Last week, mediated negotiations began between the two sides, but broke down after just two days.

All five of Ontario’s key education unions are currently in the midst of bargaining with the province after their contracts expired on Aug. 31.