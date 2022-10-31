Ontario to table back-to-work legislation to block education workers from striking
The province is planning to table back-to-work legislation on Monday for Ontario's 55,000 education workers.
This pre-emptive moves comes as the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), which represents custodians, early childhood educators, education assistants, and school administration staff at the province’s public, Catholic, English, and French school boards, announced Sunday morning that its members would go on strike starting Friday, Nov. 4, if a contract agreement with the Ontario government is not reached.
The workers have been without a collective agreement since Aug. 31 and despite several rounds of talks, a new one has yet to be negotiated.
- Stephen Lecce will speak live to the media at 2 p.m. Watch live on CTVNewsToronto.ca
Among other things, CUPE wants a yearly wage increase of $3.25/hour (11.7 per cent), early childhood educators in every kindergarten class, five additional paid days before the start of the school year, 30 minutes of paid daily prep time, an increase in overtime pay, and a $100 million investment in new job creation.
The province's latest offer, proposed at an emergency mediated session on Sunday afternoon, is a four-year deal that includes a 2.5 per cent annual raise for workers who make under $43,000, and a 1.5 per cent yearly wage increase for those who make more. This is up from their initial offer of a two per cent annual annual increase for workers who make less than $40,000 and a 1.25 per cent raise otherwise.
Following Sunday’s meeting, Ontario’s Education Minister Stephen Lecce said CUPE did not accept their “more generous” offer and still intends to strike starting Friday.
He then indicated that they have “no other choice but to introduce legislation (today), which will ensure that students remain in-class to catch up on their learning.”
According to Lecce’s office, the contract set to be imposed will be a four-year one.
The back-to-work legislation, which is expected to be passed by Thursday to prevent a strike, will be introduced at Queen’s Park at 1 p.m. today.
Laura Walton, a Belleville-based educational assistant who serves as the president of CUPE’s Ontario School Boards Council of Unions, called the Province’s threat of legislation is a “slap in the face to all workers.”
“Today, the Ford government's lead negotiators summoned me to a meeting. We went to the meeting optimistic that this government would recognize and respect our right to negotiate," she said during a Sunday evening news conference. "Instead they gave us an ultimatum. They threatened to introduce legislation to dictate the terms of our next contract as early as tomorrow.”
Walton says that CUPE is prepared to return to the bargaining table Monday to continue talks with the province.
“We are here, just as we've been for five months, and we're ready to get a negotiated agreement that responds to the needs of students and frontline workers,” she said, adding one, least of all education workers themselves, wants a strike, but adds that they need and deserve a significant wage increase.
The Ontario Public School Boards’ Association (OPSBA), which represents English public district school boards and public school authorities across Ontario, said their "top priority is to negotiate a fair collective agreement, that is fully-funded, and in the best interest of our students."
SUPPORT FOR EDUCATION WORKERS
Four major parent groups in Ontario have come together to lend their support for the province’s 55,000 education workers, even if they go on strike on Friday.
York Communities for Public Education, Ontario Parent Action Network, Ontario Autism Coalition, and Fix Our Schools have recently co-authored a letter to Premier Doug Ford and Education Minister Stephen Lecce to back the bargaining demands of education workers.
“I know that education workers are fighting to improve public schools for all our children. They are bargaining to achieve our shared goals for thriving healthy school communities and for a decent wage and working conditions,” the letter reads.
“If education workers are forced to take labour actions–including strike action–in order to win our shared goals, we will support education workers.”
Already signed by upwards of 3,000 parents, the letter calls on the provincial government to put a designated early childhood educator in every kindergarten classroom, hire more educational assistants, DECEs, child and youth workers, etc. to “better meet student needs,” and ensure there are enough clerical workers “to run schools safely and smoothly.”
It also wants to see all school libraries kept open for students, healthier cleaning standards and guarantees maintenance and repair backlogs will be tackled, and a significant pay increase for education workers “to keep wages above the poverty line, especially under current inflation pressures.”
“Parents want the same thing that education workers do: Children growing, learning and thriving in safe, healthy schools, and that means we need more education workers in each school, with decent wages. Ford and Lecce need to stop forcing kids out of school by refusing to meet the very reasonable demands of education workers,” said Jessica Lyons, a Toronto parent of three elementary school children, said in an Oct. 31 news release.
Shameela Shakeel, a York Region parent of four, agreed.
“Parents are calling on Premier Ford to listen to parents and education workers, instead of forcing workers to strike. This crisis was created by Ford, and he should solve it now, by settling a fair contract with education workers,” she said in the release.
FIVE MONTHS OF CONTRACT NEGOTIATIONS
CUPE first legally served notice to bargain on June 3, the day after the provincial election.
In early October, CUPE announced its members had voted 96.5 per cent in favour of walking off the job if a contract agreement could not be reached with the provincial government.
The union then asked the Ontario Ministry of Labour to grant what is known as a no-board report, which means that a board of conciliation will not be appointed. That go-ahead, which allowed the workers to legally walk off the job in 17 days (Nov. 3), was given on Oct. 17. Five days notice must be given before the union can go on strike.
Last week, mediated negotiations began between the two sides, but broke down after just two days.
All five of Ontario’s key education unions are currently in the midst of bargaining with the province after their contracts expired on Aug. 31.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
CTV News Special | 50 years after his mother was expelled from Uganda, Omar Sachedina returns to her village
Fifty years ago, Omar Sachedina’s mother was expelled from Uganda along with tens of thousands of other Asians. This summer, she returned to her village for the first time. Omar recounts, in his own words, the emotional return to his mother’s homeland on CTVNews.ca.
Ontario to table back-to-work legislation to block education workers from striking
The province is planning to table back-to-work legislation on Monday for Ontario's 55,000 education workers.
WATCH LIVE | 'Absolutely not': ex-chief Sloly on whether he was looking to assign blame for convoy protests
A lawyer for the Ottawa police suggested Monday that former chief Peter Sloly was concerned about losing his job and was looking for someone to blame several days into the protests against COVID-19 mandates in the capital city last winter.
CTV News Special | 'This is the monster of my childhood': How a Canadian nurse came face to face with Idi Amin in his dying days
On the 50th anniversary of Idi Amin's expulsion of South Asians from Uganda, a Canadian nurse tells her story of coming face to face with the dictator who destroyed her family's life. Read the harrowing account by Omar Sachedina on CTVNews.ca
BREAKING | 3 found dead in Greater Sudbury, Ont. home
Three people were found dead inside a Coniston-area home Sunday night, Greater Sudbury Police Service says.
Gap says Russia deliveries stopped in March. But its clothing kept coming
In March, clothing retailer Gap Inc. joined numerous Western companies in announcing that it was halting deliveries to Russia to protest its invasion of Ukraine. But Russian customs records reviewed by Reuters show that between March 11 and July 16, Gap's franchisee in Moscow received 1,585 clothing shipments with a declared value of US$5.2 million.
'Planet killer' near-Earth asteroid spotted, the largest in 8 years
Astronomers have spotted three near-Earth asteroids that were lurking undetected within the glare of the sun. One of the asteroids is the largest potentially hazardous object to Earth to be discovered in the last eight years.
Remains of Inuk woman missing for 5 years found in Ottawa apartment building
Ottawa police say human remains found in a Vanier apartment building under construction are those of a missing Inuk woman, last seen in Ottawa's east end more than five years ago.
OPINION | How long before I need to pay back COVID benefit overpayments?
At the start of the pandemic, many Canadians and their businesses received payments to help keep them afloat. But some of them were overpaid. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how long taxpayers have to pay the CRA back and what they need to do to avoid any consequences.
Montreal
-
TRAFFIC
TRAFFIC | The Lafontaine Tunnel closure starts today. Here's what you need to know
The Lafontaine Tunnel, linking the Island of Montreal to the South Shore, will be partially closed for the next three years as of Monday. The City of Montreal has acknowledged it will make for "significant repercussions" in the metropolis, and commuters are likely using more colourful language. Here's what you need to know to get around the city once the work starts.
-
MISSING
MISSING | Divers searching for one-month-old baby in Laval, Que., river
Police continued their search Sunday for a one-month-old baby missing in the waters off the northern shore of Laval, Que. The baby was in a vehicle with his mother and four-year-old sister when it plunged into the Mille Iles river shortly before 5 p.m. Friday. The woman, 40, remains hospitalized while the girl was released from hospital Friday evening.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Dry and mild weather for Halloween in Montreal
Pleasant weather is in the forecast for Monday as trick-or-treaters take to the streets for Halloween night.
London
-
Child porn charges laid in London, Ont.
A London man is charged after an investigation by the Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE). According to police, a 21-year-old was arrested after a search warrant was used at a home on King Street where electronic devices were seized.
-
Police report cyclist struck by driver 3x over legal limit
A cyclist in Sarnia is recovering from serious injuries after being struck by a car, according to police.
-
Home invasion investigation in Woodstock
Residents of a home in Woodstock were taken to hospital with minor injuries after confronting someone in their home, according to police. Around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, police say the residents of the home on Warwick Avenue near Cambridge Street woke up to the sound of their house alarm.
Kitchener
-
Eastbound Hwy 401 closed after serious collision
Police have shut down a 17 km stretch of Highway 401 eastbound after a two-vehicle collision that resulted in several people transported to hospital.
-
Ontario to table back-to-work legislation to block education workers from striking
The province is planning to table back-to-work legislation on Monday for Ontario's 55,000 education workers.
-
How will the possible education workers strike impact local schools?
With Ontario's education workers set to strike Friday if no deal is reached, how will their absence impact school boards in Waterloo region and Wellington County?
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 3 found dead in Greater Sudbury, Ont. home
Three people were found dead inside a Coniston-area home Sunday night, Greater Sudbury Police Service says.
-
Sudbury Wolves fire head coach
It's only two months into the season and the Sudbury Wolves OHL hockey team are making a coaching change.
-
Remains of Inuk woman missing for 5 years found in Ottawa apartment building
Ottawa police say human remains found in a Vanier apartment building under construction are those of a missing Inuk woman, last seen in Ottawa's east end more than five years ago.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | 'Absolutely not': ex-chief Sloly on whether he was looking to assign blame for convoy protests
A lawyer for the Ottawa police suggested Monday that former chief Peter Sloly was concerned about losing his job and was looking for someone to blame several days into the protests against COVID-19 mandates in the capital city last winter.
-
NEW
NEW | Ottawa police investigating death of elderly woman
Ottawa police say two people are in custody after the death of an elderly woman in the city’s east end on Monday.
-
Remains of Inuk woman missing for 5 years found in Ottawa apartment building
Ottawa police say human remains found in a Vanier apartment building under construction are those of a missing Inuk woman, last seen in Ottawa's east end more than five years ago.
Windsor
-
Ford government to table legislation that would impose contract on education workers, prevent planned strike
Ontario’s education minister, Stephen Lecce, says the provincial government has “no other choice but to introduce legislation tomorrow, which will ensure that students remain in-class to catch up on their learning.”
-
Windsor residents arrested after Lakeshore business break-in
Essex County OPP have arrested two people after a break and enter at a business in Lakeshore.
-
Pickup truck crashes into hydro pole, tree and parked car in Chatham-Kent
Chatham-Kent police say one person was taken to hospital after a pickup truck crashed into a hydro pole, tree and a parked car.
Barrie
-
Simcoe Muskoka Catholic board asks parents to prepare for possible school closures
The Simcoe Muskoka Catholic school board encourages parents to explore alternate arrangements for students in the event of a strike by educational workers.
-
A magical Christmasy tour through Oro World's Fairgrounds
50,000 lights will be placed this year throughout Oro World's Fairgrounds to create a mystical winter wonderland.
-
Changing faces on New Tecumseth's Town Council
New Tecumseth's Town Council will look very different next month, with six new faces joining the ten-person team.
Atlantic
-
Three charged after woman reportedly held against her will in Harrietsfield, N.S.
Three people are in custody as Halifax Regional Police investigate the alleged forcible confinement of a woman in Harrietsfield.
-
Suspect arrested after two 15-year-olds shot at Cole Harbour party: RCMP
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after two 15-year-olds were shot in Cole Harbour, N.S., early Sunday morning, police say.
-
Dalhousie students to walk out in support of striking university workers
Students at Dalhousie University in Halifax are set to walk out of classes at noon Monday in support of unionized school employees on strike.
Calgary
-
Knight battles, wrestling shows and candy: Calgary neighbourhood goes all out for Halloween
Scarefest is back in Auburn Bay and the annual free Halloween block party in the southeast community is expected to draw a crowd of more than 5,000 people.
-
'We're hurt': Family seeks answers and justice after Calgary man fatally assaulted
The family of a Calgary man who was fatally assaulted last weekend in the Rundle neighbourhood is calling for upgraded charges.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Afternoon Halloween flurries expected, full blown snow Tuesday
Happy Halloween! Melancholy start to November.
Winnipeg
-
Monday morning fire causing road closures, poor visibility on Disraeli Freeway
A fire is causing lane closures and poor visibility on the Disraeli Freeway near downtown Winnipeg on Monday morning.
-
Man charged in fatal stabbing in Manitoba community
A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal stabbing in Powerview-Pine Falls on Saturday.
-
Experts divided on mask mandates amid COVID resurgence
As hospitals across Canada face a resurgence of respiratory viruses, medical experts do not all agree that mask mandates are necessary to curb COVID-19 transmission in public settings.
Vancouver
-
Tentative agreement reached between B.C. teachers and employer, union says
The B.C. Teachers' Federation has notified members that the union's bargaining team has reached a tentative agreement with the province on a new contract.
-
Public mischief trial for outgoing Surrey mayor Doug McCallum beginning Monday
The public mischief trial for the embattled outgoing mayor of Surrey, B.C., is expected to begin Monday.
-
B.C. health minister set to address family doctor crisis
B.C.'s health minister is set to make an announcement Monday about "support for physicians" amid a persistent shortage of family doctors in the province.
Edmonton
-
Man facing arson charges in connection to Molotov cocktail attacks at southeast Edmonton store
A man faces several charges after allegedly throwing Molotov cocktails at a southeast Edmonton Indian restaurant twice.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: October ends, and so does the warm streak
Find your warmer coats, you're gonna need them this week.
-
'I was in shock': Leduc woman injured after her Rogers Place seat collapses
What was supposed to be a bucket list experience at the Toronto Raptors exhibition game in Edmonton quickly turned into one a Leduc woman is trying to forget.