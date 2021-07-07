TORONTO -- Ontario plans to spend an added $32.7 million each year on addiction services.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says the money is part of the province's pledge to pour $3.8 billion into mental health and addiction supports over the course of 10 years.

The new spending includes more than $18.8 million in "bed-based investments" for people who need intensive supports.

It also includes $6.9 million for the provincial opioid response, which will go towards hiring harm reduction workers and expanding rapid access addiction medicine clinics.

There's also $2.25 million earmarked for "elements" of a Toronto-based opioid response proposed by the Toronto Academic Health Sciences Network, including money to integrate services between providers to make transitioning between supports easier.

The Ontario branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association says it welcomes the funding, but that it doesn't go far enough.

Camille Quenneville, who heads up the CMHA-O, says the government should consider increasing the cap on the number of consumption and treatment services sites across Ontario, which is currently set at 21.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 7, 2021.