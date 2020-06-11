TORONTO -- The Ontario government says it will soon begin a “cautious restart” of family visits to long-term care homes, group homes and retirement homes that are not experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford made the announcement during a news conference on Thursday, saying that starting on June 18, families may be able to visit their loved ones in congregate living settings, but with strict guidelines in place.

"We need families to be able to see their loved ones,” Ford told reporters. “I know this day we have all been desperately waiting for but we can't take this progress for granted, we can't forget that these settings are vulnerable to COVID-19 outbreaks so we must remain vigilant, we must move forward, but we must do it so carefully."

