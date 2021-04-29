TORONTO -- Ontario health officials will be releasing new COVID-19 modelling data Thursday afternoon as the province reaches the halfway point in its stay-at-home order.

The stay-at-home order, which makes it illegal to leave your home for non-essential reasons and shutters non-essential businesses and restaurants to in-person operations, went into effect at midnight on April 8. The order was meant to last for a month.

In mid-April, experts with Ontario’s COVID-19 science table projected that without a stay-at-home order lasting at least six weeks, as well as an increase in vaccinations and more support for high-risk communities, the chances of Ontario having a more normal summer with lower daily case numbers were slim.

The same day, the province extended the stay-at-home order by two weeks, announced restrictions for interprovincial travel and put in place controversial measures involving police and outdoor playgrounds that had to be rescinded the next day.

The previous modelling data found that even with a six-week stay-at-home order and stronger public health measures, the number of COVID-19 patients in Ontario’s intensive care units will hit 1,500 by mid-May.

